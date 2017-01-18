'Queer Dance Party' held outside Pence's home

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Wednesday night, hundreds of people stood near Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home and danced, to everything from Rihanna to The Bee Gees to Beyoncé.

Their dancing was a protest against what they call Pence's "horrific" history of supporting anti-gay legislation.

"Mike Pence is going to take the second highest office in our country and he has passed quite horrific anti-LGBT laws. He has also taken staunch stances against the LGBT community and we are not okay with that," said Firas Nasr.

"We are out here occupying the street to assert our bodies and use our bodies to say we are here and we will dance."

Nasr was the main organizer of the "Queer Dance Party," and he's a founder of the advocacy group "Werk for Peace."

Nasr and his fellow protesters had a list of concerns about Pence's record.

Two years ago, as the Governor of Indiana he signed the "Religious Freedom Restoration Act." It was controversial and widely consider discriminatory against LGBTQ individuals, but that was only one issue on Wednesday.

"He's an advocate of conversion therapy," said one dancing-protester.

"I'm gay and trans. Mike Pence wants to take away my rights...the queer community is being targeted," said another.

They came to the house Pence rented in November to voice those grievances and also dance, with loud music, glowing hula hoops, face paint, glitter and rainbow flags.

They wanted to take it to Pence's front lawn, but a secret service check point forced them to settle for the street that runs adjacent to it.

The VP-elect actually wasn't home. WUSA9 saw Pence leave his home shortly before 6:30 p.m. - less than 30 minutes before the protesters arrived.

Nasr said the decision to protest with their feet was part a tribute to the victims of the Pulse night club shooting and part history.

"Dance has historically been a really powerful symbol for the LGBT community... Dance is a form of healing. It allows us to tap into our bodies and use our bodies, use movement to promote a movement - for peace, love, and self acceptance."

They were protesting, but for most of these people the protest seemed to be a happy moment of unity and a chance to show the world who they are.

When asked what she wanted people to see when they saw videos and photos from the night and protester Alex Frazier said she hoped the world would look at the images and "see a bunch of loving people... a bunch of happy people...a bunch of people who are comfortable standing up for what is right a reasonable."

Looking around she added with a smile, "this is who we are."

Hundreds are dancing to @rihanna outside of VP Elect Mike Pence's DC house to protest what they view as his anti-gay policies. pic.twitter.com/Kim1nbAjHi — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) January 19, 2017

