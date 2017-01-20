Internet goes head over heels for Michelle Obama's side-eye

The Internet is commemorating Michelle Obama's final morning as First Lady by turning her into a #NeverTrump meme.
Before Donald Trump's presidential swearing-in Friday morning, he and Melania met the Obamas at the White House for a pre-inauguration coffee ceremony. And as the two first families posed for photos together, Melania handed Michelle Obama a gift box wrapped in Tiffany blue.
While the meeting was perfectly diplomatic, screengrabs of Michelle's expression became an instant meme.
Is that a side-eye, or just a bad camera angle? You be the judge.
the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l— jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017
Trust me we feel you Michelle, we feel you on so many levels😕 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/pbSHnnoOJc— royce (@longlivetraww) January 20, 2017
*record scratch*— E. Diddy (@withlove_eb) January 20, 2017
*freeze frame*
Yup that's me, Michelle Obama, and you're probably wondering how I got here... pic.twitter.com/518sjPCcyQ
Michelle like "You in for a rude awakening Merica".. pic.twitter.com/2sf4RGmMMw— W e $ t (@CjayyTaughtHer) January 20, 2017
Michelle also shared this classic glance with Hillary Clinton.
Today, the whole world is Michelle Obama's facial expression. We can't even. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WvSb2RDgrp— iPaulie (@iPaulie) January 20, 2017
Same Michelle, same. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/AdlmTllN9E— FEIM (@FeimM) January 20, 2017
And this ever-so-slight grimace.
#Inauguration Mood: pic.twitter.com/8CTGycQcQC— deray mckesson (@deray) January 20, 2017
I feel you, Michelle. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/jHxsdIl1y1— Jörgen Camrath (@uniwave) January 20, 2017
Michelle Obama's sideeye game was the real winner of this #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/GoOV0hsiyR— GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 20, 2017
And ended the ceremony with this straight-armed hug.
Michelle Obama just gave Trump the same no arms hug that my dad uses pic.twitter.com/at83TbeHFu— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017
