Former Mexican president trolls Trump's address

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks during a 2012 press conference in Arizona. (Photo: Cheryl Evans, The Arizona Republic)

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada's war on Trump continues.

Fox took to Twitter on Tuesday night to offer his own commentary on President Trump's first joint address to Congress.

And, as he has proven in the past, he did not hold back*:

.@realDonaldTrump is Condemning hate and evil, then he should start by example and take back his hateful words. #JointSession — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 1, 2017

What will America look like after @realDonaldTrump? That's up to you, US citizens, WAKE UP TODAY #JointSession — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 1, 2017

This #JointSession is only for @realDonaldTrump to use big boy words. Please US congress don't let this guy get away with his own. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 1, 2017

US rebuilding will come after @realDonaldTrump. Let's hope he doesn't leave a big mess. AMERICA don't let him bully you. #JointSession — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 1, 2017

America is waking up! Stay united, question everything, act bravely. @realDonaldTrump is NOT the nation, the country belong to the people. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 1, 2017

*We did, because we did like our jobs, and thus did not include any tweets with expletives. But you can go look at his feed if you'd like.

USA TODAY