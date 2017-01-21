WGRZ
Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the US

Aerial video of 500K from Women's March on National Mall

Steph Solis and Mary Bowerman , USA TODAY , WUSA 4:19 PM. EST January 21, 2017

Thousands of people, many donning anti-Trump signs and wearing pink hats, gathered in cities across the nation as part of Women's March events.

In Washington, D.C., 500,000 protesters were expected to fill the streets of the nation's capital.

Chicago Police tweeted an aerial photo of massive crowds Saturday. Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally," the Chicago Police department said in a tweet.

 

In Los Angeles, 100,000 people RSVP'd to take part in a Women's March, KTLA-TV reported. 

 

More than a million people attend women's marches worldwide.

In Indianapolis, thousands rallied at the statehouse. 

 

Snow didn't stop people from attending a march in Boise, Idaho.

 

More than 100,000 people attended the Denver Women's March, according to the Denver Post. 

 

In St. Louis, Mo., an aerial shot showed thousands gathered for a Women's March demonstration.

 

100,000 attended a march in Boston, according to the Boston Globe.

 

 

