Local GOP insider hopes to testify about Russia

Michael Caputo, a former adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, inside his East Aurora office watching the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. -- Michael Caputo, the GOP communications expert and former Donald Trump adviser, said Thursday while watching the James Comey testimony that he also hopes to appear at a Congressional hearing.

"I'm dying to testify," Caputo said. "I asked to testify the moment they brought me and my wife up ... in a live Intelligence Committee hearing."

Caputo is referring to a March hearing, in which Congressman Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, included Caputo among a list of Trump associates with ties to Russia.

"I'm not walking away from my fondness for Russia," Caputo told 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten, following the Comey hearing. "I have a business that deals with Russia. If that bothers a few Democrats, I'm not sorry."

Caputo has already turned over some documents to the House Intelligence Committee.

He argued the Comey hearing was good for the President.

"I think Trump walks away from this unscathed," Caputo said, noting the former FBI director did not reveal a 'smoking gun' tying the President to the Russia investigation. In fact, Comey said Trump, himself, was not under investigation.

The probe by a special counsel continues, and Comey said "sure" when asked if that investigation will include a look at whether the President committed obstruction of justice by allegedly asking for Comey's "loyalty" and asking the then-FBI director to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, the former National Security Adviser.

Trump's private attorney said Thursday that, "the President never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election."

Caputo concluded, "I think, in the end, the good men and women of the FBI (and the special counsel) will prove that there's no Russian collusion. I'm quite certain that I did no colluding."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV