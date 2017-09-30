Legislator doles out free 'stand for anthem' stickers

One local legislator is taking a stand against NFL player protests.Erie County Legislator Ted Morton (R-Cheektowaga) is distributing free "Stand for the National Anthem" bumper stickers at Majestic Pools in Depew from noon to 4 p.m.

WGRZ 7:16 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

