Lawmakers seek to avoid government shutdown

ALBANY -- The state Legislature on Monday expected to pass a short-term budget to avoid a government shutdown -- and they will forego their pay until a final agreement is reached.

Lawmakers have until Monday afternoon to pass a so-called budget extender to keep state government operating and keep the paychecks flowing for about 150,000 state workers.

"We’re going through it now, and my expectation is we’ll have committees and be on the floor at some point this afternoon to take up the bill," Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, Monroe County, told reporters.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said late Sunday he would introduce an extender bill after he and legislative leaders were unable to reach an agreement on a roughly $152 billion budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday.

The extender bills were introduced Monday morning, and they would keep government operating until May 31. But lawmakers won't get paid until the overall budget is approved.

The sides continue to be hung up a series of issues, particularly on whether to raise the age of criminal responsibility from age 16 to 18.

Assembly Democrats want almost all cases involving youth to start in family court, while Senate Republicans want to keep most violent felony cases in criminal court.

"It’s frustrating," Sen. Joseph Robach, R-Greece, Monroe County, said. "One of the sticking points that my Democratic colleagues don’t want to put into print is that violent felons, murders, rapists, won’t continue to be treated as adults and get longer sentences."

Democrats countered that it is Republicans who are not compromising on the "Raise the Age" measure.

"We’re just trying to get this Raise the Age done, and it just seems like the Senate just doesn’t want to do it: They like people young people in jail, I guess. I don’t know," said Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Mount Vernon.

Cuomo put out a lengthy statement late Sunday said that negotiations over the weekend failed to produce agreement on the budget.

Now he is grappling with the latest budget since he took office in 2011. The Democratic governor had been able to get budget deals on or before the April 1 deadline during his tenure, after two decades of perennially late spending plans.

Cuomo blamed Washington policies, as well as the complexity of the issues under consideration, for the delay.

New York could face significant budget cuts under proposals being contemplated by the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress.

The extender until May 31 would give the state more breathing room to get a better handle on possible federal cuts, Cuomo said.

“The looming threats from Washington leave us with two options: Our state budget must either fully anticipate and address our human and financial needs or we must keep working to reach compromise on the reform issues and remain financially cautious so we can adapt to federal actions once they are determined," the Democratic governor said.

The closed-door meetings among lawmakers were criticized by good-government groups.

"New Yorkers deserve to know why their elected representatives have given themselves an extension on their homework," Susan Lerner, the executive director of Common Cause/NY, said in a statement.

Lawmakers said they do not want to stop negotiations on a full budget plan, hoping that a deal can be reached this week.

Under state law, lawmakers do not get paid until the budget is approved. The measure was put in place under former Gov. George Pataki after the budget deadline was blown every year.

Legislators earn a base pay of $79,500, but most earn additional stipends for leadership posts that range from $41,500 to $7,900. They also get $172 a day for every day they are at the Capitol for lodging and meals.

"I don’t think the focus is on individuals’ pay," Morelle said.

Lawmakers "are interested in how this impacts their local communities, how it impacts schoolchildren, how it impacts the elderly and infirmed. And that’s what we really care about."

