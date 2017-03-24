Lawmakers react to GOP healthcare bill fallout

Republican Rep. Chris Collins of Erie County. (Photo: Annette Lein)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Federal, state and local leaders have released statements following the fallout of the proposed American Healthcare Act, which would have replaced the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled the vote on the bill Friday, after his own members did not provide the legislation enough votes to pass.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, who represents New York State and is the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, said in a statement that he believed two traits from the Trump administration helped lead to the downfall of the bill: incompetence and broken promises.

"I also have never seen a President break as many promises to working people as this President has done in just over two months," Schumer said. "President Trump said we’re going to have health insurance for everyone that’s going to cost less. TrumpCare would have done exactly the opposite. This bill would have been a boon for the wealthy, providing a huge tax cut for Americans making over $250,000, while causing premiums to rise by more than $12,000 for lower income seniors."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, also expressed his disapproval of the proposed healthcare bill, and a hope that it is "killed once and for all."

"Republicans leadership may have counted on the complexity of the issue to confuse the debate, but at the end of the day it’s actually quite simple," Cuomo said. "This Congress tried to play the people of this nation for a fool – they were wrong, and they lost."

On the other hand, Republican Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27), a longtime Trump supporter, said he was "extremely disappointed" with the outcome of the GOP health care bill.

“This bill, while not perfect, was a solution that would have ended the Obamacare nightmare that Western New Yorkers have had to endure for too long," Collins said. "By increasing competition and giving people the power to make their own choices with their own health care, the American Health Care Act would have been a drastic improvement over the healthcare system Obamacare has left us with."

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-27th District of New York) indicted he hopes 'Obamacare' can be improved now that it will remain the law of the land.

“We always said the Affordable Care Act was a start, not a finish," Higgins said in a statement. "House Republicans have had seven years to add constructive alternatives to make the Affordable Health Care Act work better. This bill didn’t come close. It was rejected by the American people and Congress and we are all better off.”

© 2017 WGRZ-TV