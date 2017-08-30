Judge hears testimony about ballot-box selfies in NY

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: LeventKonuk, LEVENT KONUK)

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has heard testimony from both sides in a lawsuit seeking to make it legal in New York State for voters to photograph their marked ballots.



Judge P. Kevin Castel has yet to rule on the merits of a lawsuit brought by voters who want to distribute pictures of their ballots on social media.



Witnesses included experts for the city and state who defended a state law banning people from showing their marked ballots to others.



Among witnesses for the plaintiffs was a woman who served as the national digital director for a group supporting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.



Last year, Castel refused to shut down the 1890 law just before the election, saying it would "wreak havoc" to let ballot selfies occur at thousands of polling places.

