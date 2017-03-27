Issues on table as state budget deadline looms

New York State's budget is due Friday, March 31, 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several big issues facing state government may get worked out later this week as the budget deadline gets closer and closer.

Lawmakers and the governor have until March 31, which is this coming Friday, in order to get an on-time budget.

Ride-sharing, the governor's 'free' tuition plan, the so-called "millionaire's tax" and raising the age of criminal responsibility are among the topics that are reportedly part of the budget process.

Voters weighed in on all four of those issues in a Siena Research Institute poll released Monday morning.

There's strong support for ride-sharing, the tuition plan and the tax on the wealthy. Voters are more split on the 'raise the age' campaign, which is heavily backed by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and others.

2 On Your Side talked with Joe Spector, Gannett Albany's bureau chief.

"Increasingly, what you find here in Albany is that so many big ticket items are put into the budget," Spector said via Skype.

But he pointed out the budget isn't the only deadline. Some issues may not be dealt with until later in the session, which ends in June. This year, it's also possible there could be a special session in the second half of the year as the legislature may have to deal with funding cuts from Washington, DC.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV