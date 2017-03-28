Immigration judge approves detained Dreamer's release

Daniel Ramirez Medina (Photo courtesy RALLY)

An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.



Matt Adams, an attorney at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, told The Associated Press that Judge John Odell made the decision Tuesday. Adams says he expects 24-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina to be released Wednesday, possibly by noon, pending his deportation proceedings.

Ramirez had a custody hearing Tuesday afternoon with an immigration judge in the Northwest Detention Center and was granted the release on a $15,000 bond.



Immigration agents arrested Ramirez on Feb. 10 at a suburban Seattle apartment complex where they had gone to arrest his father, a previously deported felon.



Agents said Ramirez acknowledged affiliating with gangs, which he adamantly denies.



He has no criminal record and twice passed background checks to participate in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay and work.

The immigration side of Ramirez’s case is separate and different from the federal case that’s drawn national attention. Ramirez’s attorneys argue he was detained unlawfully and filed a habeas petition in U.S. District Court in Western Washington.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez upheld a decision not to release Ramirez, but rather said the immigration court should consider his detention.

Immigration court operates as a separate legal system run by the U.S. Justice Department.

Ramirez is undergoing removal proceedings, as a result of his arrest in February. It’s unknown how the larger federal case could affect the immigration court proceedings currently underway.

Natalie Brand contributed.

