Hoyt leaves NY Empire State Development job

Sam Hoyt, regional president for Empire State Development, explains changes in the works to better deal with traffic and parking issues at Canalside that were exposed this past weekend when the world's largest rubber duck came to town.

BUFFALO, NY--- A former Western New York assemblyman who went on to a state development job has left that job/

Empire State Development says Sam Hoyt has left that agency, though it doesn't give a reason, or say what he's leaving to do.

Hoyt represented the area in the assembly for almost two decades before taking the job as ESD's regional president in 2010.

Empire State Development (ESD) President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky issued this statement:



“Sam's accomplished career in public service dates back 30 years, to his work with Senator Patrick Moynihan in the late 1980s, followed by his service as a legislator and, for the last six years, his hard work at ESD. I've had the pleasure of working with Sam on the Buffalo turnaround, during which he played a key role. Sam loves Buffalo, and Buffalo loves Sam and I'm sure the next chapter in his career will be a very successful one."

