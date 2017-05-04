House to vote on health care

Capitol building in Washington, DC (Photo: File photo)

President Donald Trump says he's hopeful that "we're going to have a wonderful day and a wonderful vote" in the House on health care.



Trump says in a Rose Garden ceremony with faith leaders that "we're going to take care of a lot of people" with their health care needs. He says ahead of the House vote, "we've all fought very hard to be able to do that."



The Republican health care bill is facing a vote later Thursday in the House, where leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.



The bill represents the GOP's attempt to fulfill a pledge to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, a key campaign promise for Trump.



The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency. It's a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running pretty much as-is through September.



Senate passage Thursday afternoon would send the bill to the White House in time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline. The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed the bill.





