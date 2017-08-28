Hillary Clinton in Buffalo September 28

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listen to a question during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY-- Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton will be in Buffalo for a book signing.

The book signing event will be held at Larkin Square on Thursday, September 28 at 12:30pm.

Clinton will be signing copies of her new book, What Happened . The book gives her account during the 2016 Presidential election that saw Clinton lose to Donald Trump.

To attend the book signing, you will need to purchase a ticket to the event. Tickets are available only with the purchase of the book, What Happened . You can purchase the book at Talking Leaves at 951 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Books will also be available for purchase in Larkin Square on Sept. 27 from 11am-2pm and the day of the event on September 28 beginning at 9am. One ticket per customer. Clinton will only sign the What Happened book and her children's book It Takes a Village .

Parking at Larkin Square is free for those attending the event. Park in the lot at Hydraulic and Seneca Streets.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV