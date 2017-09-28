Hillary Clinton in Buffalo for book tour

Hillary Clinton in Buffalo signing copies of her latest book, What Happened (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Former NY senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was here in Buffalo Thursday as part of her book tour.

Clinton spoke with the long line of people who came to get her signature on copies of "What Happened". It's her version of what happened during last year's wild presidential campaign.

2 On Your Side was hoping to have asked Clinton some questions, but she did not take questions.

