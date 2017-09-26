Gov. Cuomo to speak at Las Vegas labor convention

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to Las Vegas to address a labor gathering.

The Democrat traveled west Tuesday to deliver remarks before the Transport Workers Union. Cuomo plans to return to New York late in the day.

The governor has avoided much out-of-state travel since becoming governor but that appears to be changing.

Cuomo went to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this month to assess hurricane damage and offer New York's help in the recovery efforts.

The travel is fueling speculation about Cuomo's interest in running for president in 2020. Tuesday's trip is noteworthy since labor support will play a big factor in what could be a crowded Democratic primary.

Cuomo says he's focused on his current job and intends to seek a third term next year.

