Gillibrand 2020? Senator talks future

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on March 6, 2014. (Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP)

Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, has seen her name mentioned as a potential challenger to President Donald Trump in 2020, fueled in part by her voting against 12 of the 14 Trump nominees confirmed by the Senate.

But the senator shut the door on those talks during an interview Tuesday night on Spectrum News NY1.

When asked if she will serve her full term if re-elected, Gillibrand was unequivocal.

"Yes," she said. "I am entirely focused on running in 2018. I feel honored and privileged that I get to serve this state as their senator, and I feel like as their senator, I can fight on all of these issues."

She continued: "So I would very much like to be re-elected and serve my term.”

Gillibrand and fellow New York Sen. Charles Schumer have been outspoken against many of Trump's policies, including his executive order banning travel to the U.S. by people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In the interview, Gillibrand said she opposes Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, calling him an "ultra-right-wing conservative." But she said she expects the Republican-controlled Senate will ultimately confirm him.

Gillibrand said she believes Democrats will have a deep bench of candidates to challenge Trump in 2020.

Asked specifically about Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, Gillibrand said he would be "a great candidate."

"He’s a great governor," she said. "He’s done great things in our state. I love the fact that he’s focused on paid leave and marriage equality, so he’s a terrific governor.”

Gillibrand was in New York City on Tuesday during a break from Washington. She later appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

