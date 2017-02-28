Four D.C. heavy hitters with WNY ties

Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence), Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York), DNC Chairman Tom Perez and White House Communications Director Mike Dubke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Four men who are in very powerful positions in the federal government have strong ties to the Western New York region.

This means they could help increase this area's influence in Washington, D.C.

Congressman Chris Collins (R-Clarence) was the first member of the U.S. House to endorse Donald Trump for President during the primaries

Senator Charles Schumer, who has always made frequent visits to this part of the state, is now the Minority Leader in the U.S. Senate

Tom Perez, a Buffalo native, is now the chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Mike Dubke, a Hamburg native, is the new Director of Communications in the White House

Political analyst Chris Grant, with Axiom Strategies, told 2 On Your Side the Buffalo area is well-represented in the nation's capital, perhaps more so than in many decades.

"It's important to have our leaders in there to get a local perspective on that, and that's something we're blessed to have in this," Grant said.

One area of possible bi-partisanship in Washington could be with infrastructure spending. Dr. David Rankin, chair of Politics and International Affairs at SUNY Fredonia, said having Republicans and Democrats in high-profile positions would be especially significant with that type of legislation.

"That's where you could see potentially (Senator Charles) Schumer getting together and working with (Representative Chris) Collins on the other side of the aisle if there is an infrastructure spending bill, if they're able to lobby for particular support to Western New York," Dr. Rankin said.

Rankin and Grant both added that we've had Western New Yorkers in high-profile positions in the past, but they think the bi-partisan nature of the current makeup may prove more useful than with previous administrations.

(© 2017 WGRZ)