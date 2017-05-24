Five reasons NY leaders are mad about Trump's budget

House Budget Committee Chair Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., questions Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, during the committee's hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

ALBANY – State leaders in New York are raising concerns about President Trump’s budget introduced Tuesday, saying it would lead to cuts in education funding, health care and social services.

Even Republicans in Congress from New York have criticized parts of the budget, saying it could hurt the state's economy.

Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, Columbia County, said the Republican president's plan would rightly move to balance the budget and boost national defense spending.

But, he added, "deep cuts to domestic programs, however, would threaten upstate New Yorkers at a time when a still-struggling regional economy and fragile jobs market have left many families concerned about the future."

Mick Mulvaney, the budget director for the Trump administration, said Tuesday that the budget tries to address the nation's entitlement programs and taxes as it seeks to have a sustained 3 percent growth in the economy.

"I think for years and years we’ve simply looked at a budget in terms of the folks who are on the back end of the programs, the recipients of the taxpayer money, and we haven’t spent nearly enough time focusing our attention on the people who pay the taxes," he told reporters at the White House.

Here's five federal budget issues that New Yorkers, Democrats and Republicans, in New York are concerned about:

Education

The state Education Department put out analysis late Tuesday that said $433 million in school funding in New York would be cut under President Trump's budget, including $284 million that goes directly to the Education Department and school districts.

The cut, though, represents less than 1 percent of the roughly $62 billion that New York spends on its schools, when property taxes and all state aid are included, said E.J. McMahon, president of the Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank in Albany.

But state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa warned that the cuts, if approved by Congress, would impact students in the state's nearly 700 school districts.

New York gets about $3.6 billion in federal aid each year.

"As advocates for New York’s children, we must tell Congress that these wholesale cuts are not acceptable," Elia and Rosa said in a statement. "New York needs adequate federal funding to support our students so they can succeed in life. We encourage all our educational partners to urge Washington to put the future of our children first.

Taxes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped the budget, saying on CNBC that one of the measures on the table -- ending state and local tax deductions on income taxes -- would disproportionately hurt New York.

"California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut – it would be utter devastation," Cuomo said Wednesday about the impact on high-tax states. "I mean it could not be a more hostile attack."

Cuomo was asked why it is fair that low-tax states have to essentially subsidy the tax breaks for places like New York, which has a high cost of living.

Cuomo said New York spends more on social services than other others.

"It is an utter act of hypocrisy," Cuomo said of the proposal. "It is double taxation. I believe it is unconstitutional and illegal because you now want to tax the tax that people pay to their state and local government."

Economy

Trump toured upstate during his campaign for the presidency, often using it as an example of a struggling region in need of new leadership -- and he pledged the upstate economy would improve under his presidency.

But even some Republicans on Wednesday raised concerns about the impact of his budget on upstate.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, Oneida County, said her goal is to reform the federal government and "eliminate wasteful Washington spending."

But she also warned that her central New York district has struggled with slow economic growth. She said several budget proposals, such as eliminating community development block grants and cutting aid to rural areas for clean drinking water, would hurt her constituents.

"A large number of my constituents depend on many of the programs the President wants to eliminate, and pulling the rug out from under them would be detrimental to our most vulnerable citizens,” she said in a statement.

Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport, Monroe County, charged that the proposal would help the rich at the expense of low- and middle-class New York families.

"All this to increase defense spending while working to give a massive tax cut to the wealthy," Slaughter said in a statement. "Members of both parties are already expressing outrage over this request, and I will be fighting to make sure it never becomes a reality.”

Transportation

Several federal lawmakers raised concerns about the elimination of several programs that help the state's infrastructure.

They noted the end to so-called TIGER grants would endanger a $10 million grant for a bus system that is part of plans for the new Tappan Zee Bridge between Westchester and Rockland counties. Money from the fund was also secured for an overhaul of the Inner Loop in Rochester.

Cuts would also be made to the Highway Trust Fund, a major source of aid to repair roads and bridges, said Sen. Charles Schumer, the Senate minority leader.

"I will fight to protect the Highway Trust Fund so that local governments have the resources they need to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout upstate New York," Schumer said in a statement.

Health care

New York has warned since last year that cuts to health-care services would hit New York hard because it has a vast Medicaid system for the poor and disabled, costing more than $60 billion a year.

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-Harrison, Westchester County, warned that the budget would cut Medicaid by more than $800 billion over 10 years and deplete a health-insurance program for children, "jeopardizing the health care of hundreds of thousands of low-income New York families and children."

She also raised concerns that the budget would "for the first time in history, explicitly prohibits Planned Parenthood from receiving any funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hurting millions who receive life-saving screenings and basic health care from Planned Parenthood."

It's not only health care, said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat. He estimated that other social-service programs would also be hit, such as money for food stamps that goes to 3 million New Yorkers and home energy assistance that benefits 1.5 million residents.

The president's plan would strain New York's budget, DiNapoli said, "putting New York's taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars in eliminated federal funding.”

