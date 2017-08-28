Ethics probe into Rep. Collins extended

Rep. Chris Collins. WGRZ Photo (Photo: Rep. Chris Collins.)

An ethics investigation looking into Congressman Chris Collins' role in luring investors to an Australian biotech company has been extended by the House Committee on Ethics.

The announcement was made Monday.

Sources told 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten back in May that the Office of Congressional Ethics probe is examining Collins' purchase of stock in a biotech company called Innate Immunotherapeutics, and the investigation is "moving swiftly". Investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing documents, according to the sources.

In January, 2 On Your Side reported on accusations of potential wrongdoing lodged against Collins, which picked up national attention during the confirmation hearings of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, who also bought the stocks.

The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before Thursday, October 12, 2017.

