U.S. Representative Chris Collins (R-Clarence) (Photo: Official portrait 113th Congress)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- WGRZ has confirmed that an ethics investigation is underway looking into Congressman Chris Collins' role in luring investors to an Austrailan biotech company.

The story was first reported Tuesday by the Buffalo News.

Sources tell 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten that the Office of Congressional Ethics probe is examining Collins' purchase of stock in a biotech company called Innate Immunotherapeutics, and the investigation is "moving swiftly". Investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing documents, according to the sources.

In January, 2 On Your Side reported on accusations of potential wrongdoing lodged against Collins, which picked up national attention during the confirmation hearings of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, who also bought the stocks.

Statement from Congressman Collins spokesman Michael Kracker:

“Despite the continued partisan attacks insinuating otherwise, Congressman Collins has followed all ethical guidelines related to his personal finances during his time in the House and will continue to do so." “Congressman Collins’ relationship with Innate Immunotherapeutics dates back more than 15 years. Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis is one of the most debilitating diseases in the world and Congressman Collins saw its deadly impact first hand as it affected a close family member. As of now, it has no cure and no relief of symptoms. He is very proud of the progress the company has made over the years and hopeful it will develop a potentially life-saving treatment for the millions of individuals suffering from Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.”

