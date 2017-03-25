Erin Baker Running for Amherst Town Board
Erin Baker posted the announcement yesterday on Facebook.Baker is seeking one of two open board seats in November's election.She says she plans to tackle the town's fiscal responsibility after the board approved pay raises last year.
WGRZ 7:06 AM. EDT March 25, 2017
