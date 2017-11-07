Close Stefan Mychajliw wins Erie County Comptroller's race Stefan Mychajliw wins race for Erie County Comptroller WGRZ 11:50 PM. EST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY- 2 On Your Side is declaring Republican incumbent Stefan Mychajliw the winner of the 2017 Erie Comptroller's race. -Mychajliw defeated Democrat Vanessa Glushefski, a certified public accountant. Your Browser does not support Frames © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him Forensic team will investigate human remains Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO Man in critical condition after ATV crash Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown 96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy Body Found In The Woods In North Collins Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found More Stories 2017 Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 8:38 p.m. Dr. Gosy may be indicted for patient deaths Nov. 7, 2017, 10:45 p.m. NYers reject Constitutional Convention Nov. 7, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
