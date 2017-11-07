WGRZ
2017 Election results
Stefan Mychajliw wins Erie County Comptroller's race

WGRZ 11:50 PM. EST November 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY- 2 On Your Side is declaring Republican incumbent Stefan Mychajliw the winner of the 2017 Erie Comptroller's race. -

Mychajliw defeated Democrat Vanessa Glushefski, a certified public accountant.

 

 

