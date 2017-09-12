Primary Day in NYS

A sign directs people to vote at a New York polling place (Photo: Journal News)

BUFFALO, NY-- Today is Primary Day in New York State, and the biggest race in Erie County is the Democratic primary for Buffalo Mayor.

That's between Mayor Byron Brown, Mark Schroeder, and Betty Jean Grant. The three participated in a debate last week seen on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM.

Polls opened in Erie County at 6am Voting in other counties begins at noon.

We'll have results after polls close at 9pm tonight on WGRZ.COM.

