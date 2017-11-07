NYS Propositions results

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

ALBANY - New York voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide three statewide ballot questions, including one that could open the state's constitution to its first large-scale rewrite since 1938.

Polls closed at 9 p.m. across the state, with results expected to trickle in soon after.

Voters who cast a ballot Tuesday were asked whether or not to approve a constitutional convention, an opportunity for a slate of delegates to propose changes to the state's highest governing document that would then be put to a vote of the people, likely in 2019.

The second ballot question would allow a judge to strip high-ranking officials of their pension if they were convicted of a felony directly related to their job, while the third question would create a land bank to offset infrastructure construction in the Adirondacks and Catkills.

The three proposals -- all on the back of the ballot -- were the only questions to appear on every ballot in New York, where voters were also faced with a slate of local races, including mayoral contests in New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

Your Browser does not support Frames



Question No. 1: Constitutional Convention

Voters were asked a short, simple question: "Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and amend the same?"

If approved, it would kickstart a multi-year process to convene a constitutional convention, where 204 delegates would gather in Albany and debate ways to reshape New York's 60,000-word constitution.

Should voters back a convention, potential delegates would run for office next year. Each of New York's 63 state Senate districts would elect three delegates; Another 15 would be elected statewide. Each delegate would get the same salary as a state Assembly representative -- $79,500.

Then, the convention would convene in 2019 with broad authority to hire staff and set rules to govern the process. They would approve a series of proposals to change the constitution, which would then go to voters for final approval after the convention ends -- likely in 2019.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved