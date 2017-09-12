Mayor Byron Brown wins Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Mayor Byron Brown has won the 2017 Democratic Primary as he seeks his fourth term as mayor of Buffalo.

Brown beat out his opponents, city Comptroller Mark Schroeder and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, with 52 percent of the vote.

Schroeder had 36% and Grant had 13%. Schroeder has not announced whether or not he will still run in the general election on the Reform Party ticket.

