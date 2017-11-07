Joseph Lorigo wins Erie County Legislature 10th District

Erie County Legislature Majority Leader Joseph Lorigo is urging Amazon to consider Erie County.

BUFFALO, NY-- 2 On Your Side is declaring Joseph Lorigo the winner of the 10th Erie County Legislative District seat.

Lorigo won against newcomer Democrat, Michelle Schoeneman.

The opioid crisis became a hot button issue in this race. A campaign mailer sent prior to election day stated in bold letters that Schoeneman wants to put a free heroin injection site at a location in the district and list places where it could possibly go. Schoeneman’s lawyer filed a summons with a notice of a defamation lawsuit against Lorigo. Lorigo calls it, “laughable and nothing more than desperation for publicity in the 11th hour of the campaign."

Your Browser does not support Frames

© 2017 WGRZ-TV