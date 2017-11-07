WGRZ
Joseph Lorigo wins Erie County Legislature 10th District

WGRZ 12:04 AM. EST November 08, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- 2 On Your Side is declaring Joseph Lorigo the winner of the 10th Erie County Legislative District seat. 

Lorigo won against newcomer Democrat, Michelle Schoeneman.

The opioid crisis became a hot button issue in this race.  A campaign mailer sent prior to election day stated in bold letters that Schoeneman wants to put a free heroin injection site at a location in the district and list places where it could possibly go. Schoeneman’s lawyer filed a summons with a notice of a defamation lawsuit against Lorigo. Lorigo calls it, “laughable and nothing more than desperation for publicity in the 11th hour of the campaign."

 

