Ingram wins Conservative Primary in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, NY-- More than a week after Primary Day, we have a winner in a race that was literally as close as can be.

The Conservative Primary for Lackawanna City Council ended in a tie between Mohammed Albanna and John Ingram... 28 to 28.

The Erie County Board of Elections had to go to absentee ballots, and the results were announced on Friday. Ingram was declared the winner.

Both are on other lines, though, so they'll both be on the ballot in November.

