Free ride to the polls on Tuesday

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y.- Lack of transportation shouldn't keep you from heading to the polls on Tuesday, because Liberty Cab is offering free rides.

Any Erie County resident can get a ride to and from the polls free of charge.

This is second year Liberty Cab has offered the service.

"We saw there was a great need here in Erie County, we knew there were a lot of voters that wanted to get out, maybe they have children, maybe they didn't. But the fact is that most of them were single moms that couldn't get to the voting booths,” said Bill Yuhnke, owner of Liberty Cab.

The number to call for a ride is (716) 877-7111.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

