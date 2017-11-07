Erie County Sheriff's race too close to call

BUFFALO, NY-- One of the big match ups we continue to watch is the race for Erie County Sheriff.
Democrat Bernie Tolbert is challenging the Republican incumbent Tim Howard. With 91% of the votes it, both candidates have about 50% of the votes each. We may not find out a winner until all absentee ballots are counted, which could take days.
Howard has been sheriff for the last 12 years and is looking for a 4th term.
Tolbert was the former special agent in charge of the Buffalo F-B-I office.
