WGRZ
Close
Breaking News 2017 Election results
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Erie County Sheriff's race too close to call

WGRZ 11:29 PM. EST November 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- One of the big match ups we continue to watch is the race for Erie County Sheriff.   

Democrat Bernie Tolbert is challenging the Republican incumbent Tim Howard.  With 91% of the votes it, both candidates have about 50% of the votes each.  We may not find out a winner until all absentee ballots are counted, which could take days. 

Howard has been sheriff for the last 12 years and is looking for a 4th term.

Tolbert was the former special agent in charge of the Buffalo F-B-I office.

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories