Dems poised to take control of Erie County Legislature

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Democrats are poised to take control of the Erie County Legislature after the party flipped one district in Tuesday's election.
Republican incumbent Legislator Ted Morton (R-8th District) -- who represents Alden, Lancaster and part of Cheektowaga -- lost to Democrat John Bruso.
The GOP previously had a 6 to 5 advantage, but Morton's loss switches control to the Democrats.
#BREAKING: DEMOCRATS HAVE WON THE MAJORITY IN THE COUNTY LEGISLATURE!— Erie County Dems (@ecdems) November 8, 2017
All other county legislators won re-election.
