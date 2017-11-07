WGRZ
Dems poised to take control of Erie County Legislature

Legislator John Mills (R) talks about the Republicans losing control of the Erie County Legislature

Michael Wooten, WGRZ 12:35 AM. EST November 08, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Democrats are poised to take control of the Erie County Legislature after the party flipped one district in Tuesday's election.

Republican incumbent Legislator Ted Morton (R-8th District) -- who represents Alden, Lancaster and part of Cheektowaga -- lost to Democrat John Bruso.

The GOP previously had a 6 to 5 advantage, but Morton's loss switches control to the Democrats.

All other county legislators won re-election.

