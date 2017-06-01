Driver already scoops up NY's 'COVFEFE' license plate

President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY - ALBANY - From President Trump's Twitter account to a license plate near you.

A New York driver claimed the personalized license plate bearing the letters "COVFEFE" a little more than an hour after Trump tweeted the "word" from his Twitter account after midnight Wednesday, only to remove the tweet six hours later.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed the plate had been ordered at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday. Trump's tweet came at 12:06 a.m.

The agency declined to reveal the driver, citing the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act.



Trump's late-night tweet appeared to be the beginning of a criticism of the media, which he frequently uses Twitter to do.

But the tweet remained unfinished and with an apparent typo, which helped spur a viral meme that dominated social media for much of the day.

"Despite the negative press covfefe," Trump's tweet read before it was deleted Wednesday morning.

The tweet led to an apparent run on vanity plates featuring the botched word, not only in New York but other states.

Along with the Empire State, the plate was scooped up in California, Nebraska and Maine, among other states.

