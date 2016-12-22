DiNapoli orders review of NY pension scandal
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Thursday he has ordered an internal investigation into his office's hiring and oversight practices in the wake of a drug- and sex-fueled bribery scandal at the center of a federal indictment.
WGRZ 5:26 PM. EST December 22, 2016
More Stories
-
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNYDec 22, 2016, 10:00 a.m.
-
Dog found frozen in snow bank in CheektowagaDec 22, 2016, 5:32 p.m.
-
KeyBank gives $1.2 million to Canalside Carousel effortsDec 22, 2016, 5:34 p.m.