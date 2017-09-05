WGRZ
Close

Democratic mayoral candidates to debate Wednesday night

WGRZ 8:09 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The Democratic Primary for the mayor of Buffalo will be held on Tuesday, September 12th.  

Just ahead of the big day, 2 On Your Side is partnering with the Buffalo News, WNED- TV and WBFO Radio to host a debate.

The three democratic candidates, Buffalo Mayor Bryron Brown, city Comptroller Mark Schroeder and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, will answer questions during a debate at 7:00 Wednesday night. 

You'll be able to watch it live live on channel 2 as well as online at wgrz.com. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV

WGRZ

Mayor Brown, Seeking 4th Term, Faces Accomplished Opponents

WGRZ

Democratic mayoral candidates debate

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories