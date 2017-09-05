Democratic mayoral candidates to debate Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The Democratic Primary for the mayor of Buffalo will be held on Tuesday, September 12th.

Just ahead of the big day, 2 On Your Side is partnering with the Buffalo News, WNED- TV and WBFO Radio to host a debate.

The three democratic candidates, Buffalo Mayor Bryron Brown, city Comptroller Mark Schroeder and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, will answer questions during a debate at 7:00 Wednesday night.

You'll be able to watch it live live on channel 2 as well as online at wgrz.com.

