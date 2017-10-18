Cuomo's top aide recounts harassment, sexism

State Capital in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The senior adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says she has experienced repeated sexism and harassment during her career - including an inappropriate sexual comment from someone who is now a national leader in progressive politics.



Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa did not identify who made the comment. She said the man made a sexual comment about her on a work conference call several years ago. DeRosa was 25 at the time and says the man did not know she was on the call.



She also recounted chauvinistic comments from male lawmakers.



DeRosa led Cuomo's communications team and was his chief of staff before being named the Democratic governor's top aide.



She detailed the incidents during a speech at a women in media conference Wednesday in Manhattan.

