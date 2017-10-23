Cuomo, Schumer urge leaders to oppose tax plan

Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Democratic leaders are pushing back against GOP tax plan, and calling on their colleagues across the aisle to do the same.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, spoke near Albany Monday urging New York congressional Republicans to oppose the tax plan. In particular, the potential loss of state and local tax deductions that they say would hit the New York middle class hard.

"They would tax the tax that you pay to the state and to the localities, Why? Because it makes the federal government money."

Cuomo and Schumer say about three in ten Western New Yorkers use the SALT deduction, and that it's worth about $12,000 to them



