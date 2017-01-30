Cuomo: Put abortion rights in NY constitution

File photo (Photo: Zerbor/Thinkstock, Zerbor)

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights in New York if a conservative Supreme Court curtails them nationally.

Cuomo on Monday proposed installing Roe v. Wade rights into the state constitution, a measure intended to fortify a woman's ability to obtain an abortion in New York.

The Democratic governor unveiled his proposal at a rally near the state Capitol hosted by Family Planning Advocates, the lobbying arm of Planned Parenthood in New York.

His remarks came a day before President Donald Trump is scheduled to unveil his pick for a vacant seat on the Supreme Court, a decision pro-choice groups fear could precede the court re-considering Roe v. Wade.

"As they threaten this nation with a potential Supreme Court nomination that will reverse Roe v. Wade, I want them to know today: If that's what they do, we're going to protect Roe v. Wade in the state of New York," Cuomo said.

Pro-choice groups have for years pushed bills to bolster the state's abortion laws to match current federal rights granted under the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Those efforts have been blocked largely by Senate Republicans, who control a slim majority in the Legislature's upper chamber.

Cuomo's proposal Monday goes a step further by changing the state constitution, a move that would be much harder to overturn.

But approving a constitutional amendment is no easy lift in New York: Absent a constitutional convention, it requires approval from consecutively elected sessions of the Legislature, as well as a public referendum. The earliest that could happen is 2019.

New York voters will vote this year on whether to approve a constitutional convention, which would be a multi-year process to rewrite the state's constitution.

A spokesman for Senate Republicans did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Along with Senate Republicans, Cuomo's proposal is likely to be opposed by various pro-life groups, including the Catholic Church and New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedom, a Spencerport-based evangelical group that is active at the state Capitol.

Cuomo's proposal was applauded by Planned Parenthood, which said it would provide a safeguard against possible federal action.

"With a constitutional amendment, that right will be guaranteed by the state constitution, so that it cannot be stripped away, no matter what happens at the federal level.

