Congressman Collins Talks To Scott Levin

Congressman Chris Collins (R) sits down and talks to 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - After a bumpy first month for the Trump presidency, 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin sat down with the first congressman to support the president during his campaign: Western New York's Chris Collins.

Collins touched on a wide array of topics, including town hall meetings. He recently said he'd never hold one, calling them unproductive.

"I've never held one as county executive, or in Congress," Collins told Scott. "I meet with groups one on one and when I say groups, ten, fifteen, twenty people, financial advisors, chamber of commerce, veterans, seniors. I go and talk to those groups, we have meaningful dialogue."

He says the protests at the town hall meetings held this past weekend by fellow Republican Tom Reed illustrate his point.

"They already have organized a booklet out about how to disrupt his meetings," Collins said. "It says here is what you do and be careful not to go too far, and here's how you protest, these are organized disruptive protests, not seeking input from elected officials, but rather trying to send some message.”

Scott also asked about Collins' high national profile, seen this past week defending the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

"Believe it or not, they don't send me out to do it, I just do it," Collins said. "I believe solidly in what this President is doing, the great job he is doing and defending him, and promoting his accomplishments, his administrations accomplishments.”

And Collins says he can use that high profile to help Western New Yorkers.

"I do have the ear of the President; I do know many of the cabinet officials, and there are issues, biometrics on our border, that I don't want to see," Collins said. "It could be the I.J.C. plan on lake levels in Ontario which would be devastating for the lake shore and Ontario, Orleans and Niagara Counties. Those kinds of issues, a pipeline issue coming out of Pennsylvania, I spoke to him about that."

And Scott asked Collins about the concerns of some constituents that they will lose health care coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“First of all, Obamacare has failed," Collins said. "What we need is a replacement that is affordable, which is what we are coming up with. At the same time we will not pull the rug out from anyone, the exchanges will continue for at least two years, Medicaid expansion will continue now for at least three years.

We may not have new people coming onto the exchanges, but we will not pull people off."

Collins says lawmakers will start marking the replacement bill up within the next week.

