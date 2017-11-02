What WNY'ers say about the Constitutional Convention question

BUFFALO, N.Y. - So what do you know about New York Proposal 1, the constitutional convention question on the ballot next week?

Every 20 years, New Yorkers will vote on whether to hold a constitutional convention. It is a process led by specially-elected delegates to amend the state constitution. They can propose amendments to or rewrite the state constitution.

The purpose of this question is to allow the voters of New York State to determine whether a Constitutional Convention will be held in 2019.

A "yes" vote supports holding a constitutional convention to develop and propose changes to the state constitution that voters would vote on at the election on November 5, 2019.

A "no" vote opposes holding a constitutional convention to develop and propose changes to the state constitution that voters would vote on at the election on November 5, 2019.

Here's what some voters 2 On Your Side caught up with in downtown Buffalo had to say when asked if they know about the ballot and if so, what do they know.

Joanne Steimmetz said she is aware of the ballot question. "I think it's important for us to take a look at our constitution especially some of the laws that are in place that are hindering economic development in our community," she said.

Richard E. Clark is on the fence regarding how he will vote. "I think we need some structural changes because we're in a whole different century so things have to be changed, but other interests will probably mix in and confuse the whole thing so that's why I think a lot of people are not paying attention to it."

Several people were unaware of the ballot and the topic. Larry Kirst admitted, "I know nothing at all."

Andy Phanos is educated on the topic, saying "right now I would be probably leaning toward voting yes because I think there's some antiquated laws in the New York State constitution that need to be re-examined.

If a majority votes YES, three delegates from each state senatorial district and 15 at-large statewide delegates will be elected in November 2018. The delegates will convene at the Capitol in April 2019. Amendments adopted by a majority of the delegates will be submitted to the voters for approval or rejection in a statewide referendum to be held at least six weeks after the Convention adjourns. The delegates will determine whether to submit proposed amendments as separate questions. Any amendments that the voters approve will go into effect on the January 1 following their approval.





