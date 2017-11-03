WGRZ
Close

2 Sides to the Constitutional Convention

2 Sides to the Constitutional Convention

WGRZ 9:22 AM. EDT November 03, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- - 2 On Your Side is committed to giving you as much information as possible about "Proposal One" before you vote next Tuesday.

That proposal asks voters if there should be a state constitutional convention.

You can watch the special  '2 Sides to the Constitutional Convention'  in the video player above.

You can find more information on the Constitutional Convention at:  www.wgrz.com/concon

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories