Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY)

New York Congressman Chris Collins is not too happy with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Collins took to Twitter Friday afternoon and had some harsh words for the governor.

King Andy👑 needs to remember why the country was founded in the first place - to fight high taxes. @NYGovCuomo — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) October 27, 2017

Only in King Andy’s👑 world is fighting for lower taxes treasonous. — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) October 27, 2017

Maybe King Andy👑 could dip in to his TV budget to lower taxes on his subjects in NY. — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) October 27, 2017

A Collins' spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side that Collins' tweets were in response to the Governor's comments about the budget vote Thursday, calling Congressmen Collins and Tom Reed the “Benedict Arnolds of their day.”

Cuomo says Reps. Reed and Collins voting for budget deal is “modern day treason” and they are “Benedict Arnolds of their day" — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) October 27, 2017

Out of the nine NY GOP house members, Collins and Reed were the only two to vote for the budget.

The narrowly approved budget clears the way for Congress to move ahead with tax reforms that may include ending taxpayer deductions for state and local taxes -- which would be a major hit to high property tax states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Collins issued this statement:

“Apparently Andrew Cuomo has forgotten that the American Revolution was fought over high imperial taxes. Unfortunately, Cuomo has become a modern day King George who squanders our money and has never met a tax he didn’t like or hike. It’s time for King Andrew to take a long, hard look this state’s spending and provide real tax relief to the hard working families in Western New York.”

(Includes reporting by Joseph Spector from Gannett Albany)

