Collins billboard: Drop Dead

WGRZ 11:08 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

HAMBURG, N.Y. – Western New York Congressman Chris Collins is facing more backlash, in the form of a very public billboard. 
 
Congressman Collins’ vote on healthcare sparked a conversation in Western New York which caused a billboard to pop-up at the corner of Southwestern Boulevard and McKinley Parkway in Hamburg.
 
The billboard insists Collins’ vote was a message to Western New Yorkers telling them to: “Drop Dead.” 
 
An adviser for the congressman says that Collins was doing what he was elected to do and that the message comes from a, “desperate, ridiculous and extremist minority.” 
 

