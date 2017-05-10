Collins billboard: Drop Dead

U.S. Representative Chris Collins (R-Clarence) (Photo: Official portrait 113th Congress)

HAMBURG, N.Y. – Western New York Congressman Chris Collins is facing more backlash, in the form of a very public billboard.

Congressman Collins’ vote on healthcare sparked a conversation in Western New York which caused a billboard to pop-up at the corner of Southwestern Boulevard and McKinley Parkway in Hamburg.

The billboard insists Collins’ vote was a message to Western New Yorkers telling them to: “Drop Dead.”

An adviser for the congressman says that Collins was doing what he was elected to do and that the message comes from a, “desperate, ridiculous and extremist minority.”

