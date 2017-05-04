Collins admits he didn't fully read new healthcare bill

U.S. Representative Chris Collins (R-Clarence) (Photo: Official portrait 113th Congress)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The House of Representatives passed the new Republican Health Care Bill Thursday afternoon.

That was by a narrow 217 to 213 vote after some heated debate on the house floor. And it was no surprise how our local representatives voted.

Republicans Tom Reed and Chris Collins both voted for the bill while democrat Brian Higgins voted against it. Hours after the vote, Collins appeared for an interview on CNN where he admitted he hadn't even read the whole bill prior to voting.

"You know, I have to rely on my staff and I can probably tell you that I ready every word and I wouldn't be telling the truth, nor would any other member. We rely on our staff, and we rely on committees, and I'm comfortable I understand this bill in its entirety," said Collins.

The bill now heads to the senate where it's expected to undergo quite a few changes.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV