Caputo agrees to US House Intelligence interview

BUFFALO, NY-- 2 On-Your-Side has learned more details on the Michael Caputo agreeing to an interview by the US House intelligence looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The story was originally reported by the New York Times. Caputo, in a brief text message, confirmed that he has agreed to appear before the committee.

In a text to Investigative Reporter Steve Brown, Caputo simply answered, “yes”, when asked if he could confirm the newspaper report that he had agreed to an interview.

Caputo declined to communicate further.

But 2 On-Your-Side has learned more about the upcoming interview by the intelligence of the long-time political operative who lives in East Aurora.

It is not unusual for such interviews to be conducted in private because the nature of the things the Intelligence Committee reviews. But a source with knowledge of the communication between Caputo and the committee tells 2 On-Your-Side that Caputo has asked for the interview to be conducted in public.

In fact, legal advise given to Caputo was that he should not submit to questions in private.

Caputo was the campaign manager for Carl Paladino’s campaign for governor. He has also appeared numerous times on WBEN as a fill-in talk show host. Caputo was also a host of the political show "2 Sides" on WGRZ.

For a time, Caputo did work in Russian as a public relations and political consultant. His work brought him contact with then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin and future president Vladimir Putin.

Caputo also did work briefly for President Trump’s campaign. Since the election, Politico reported that Caputo has shopped his public relations firm Zeppelin Communications in Washington looking to strike up partnership.

Caputo is managing partner for the firm which has offices in East Aurora, Miami and Moscow.

