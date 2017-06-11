Capitol Watch: Alcohol in theaters, marijuana legalization

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - In New York state government news, theater owners want the ability to serve alcohol to moviegoers and a new effort to legalize marijuana gets underway.



Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to begin the last two weeks of their legislative session.



Before lawmakers call it a year, they'll weigh a proposal to create a new liquor license authorizing liquor sales at theaters. It's an idea supported by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.



Meanwhile, supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana use have a new proposal to regulate and tax the drug, though it faces big obstacles.



Finally, advocates for prison inmates want the state to expand visitation at medium security prisons, a move they say would help prisoners and their loved ones while reducing prison violence and recidivism.

