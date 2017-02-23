Buffalo's Perez gets DNC endorsement

U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez visits his native Western New York with this stop at Christ the King, where he attended grammar school. Secretary Perez sat down for an exclusive interview with 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A Buffalo native is now considered the front runner to take on a top role in the Democratic party.

Former labor secretary Tom Perez is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee. Thursday, one of his opponents, Jaime Harrison of South Carolina, dropped out and endorsed him.

Perez's main opponent is Minnesota representative Keith Ellison, who's from the more liberal wing of the party. They're expecting a close decision in the vote this Saturday.

