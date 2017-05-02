WGRZ
Bill introduced to start ride sharing earlier

Bill introduced in Albany to begin ride sharing early

WGRZ 11:13 AM. EDT May 02, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Ride sharing is the topic in Albany again. 

State Senator Mike Ranzenhofer introduced a bill Tuesday that would allow Uber and Lyft to start operating 10 days earlier.

Why is that important?

The part of the budget that legalized ride-sharing was to take effect 90 days after it was signed into law, meaning we couldn't use Uber and Lyft until July 9th.

Ranzenhofer's bill would change that to 80 days, so the service would be available for the July 4 holiday.

It's unclear if there's enough lawmaker support for this to pass, but we'll keep you updated.

