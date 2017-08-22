Austin Harig running again for BPS Board seat

Austin Harig (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- A familiar name says he plans to run for Carl Paladino's seat on the Buffalo School Board.

Austin Harig released a statement late Tuesday, saying he intends to run for the Park District seat.

According to his statement, Harig says while he hasn't submitted a formal application yet, he has reached out to the school board with a letter of interest and intends to apply for the seat.

The teen ran against Paladino in 2016 and lost.

Paladino was removed from the board last week, after the state education commissioner found that he illegally released private information about teacher negotiations.

Paladino says he plans to appeal the decision.

You can read Harig's full press release below:

