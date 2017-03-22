$715M on the line for NY municipalities

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY -- Legislative leaders are raising concerns about a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would link state aid to municipalities with a requirement that local governments share services.

Tucked in his budget proposal in January, Cuomo tied $715 million in state aid that goes to cities, towns and villages to his proposal that would require counties to come up with ways to cut costs, then take their plans to voters on the November ballot.

If lawmakers don't go along with Cuomo, the budget would strip the money from the hundreds of municipalities.

Legislative leaders knocked Cuomo's effort to hold up the state aid, saying the shared-services plan will be part of budget negotiations for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

"It’s $715 million that local governments are saying that it’s just not an appropriate carrot or stick or incentive," Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, told reporters late Monday. "Frankly, they deserve that money, and they do a lot of shared services now."

Flanagan added, "But in fairness, the governor has made this a very key priority. We just don’t think there should be any nexus between funding to local governments and what happens" in negotiations.

Cuomo has made the shared-services proposal one of his main agenda items in the state budget: He wants counties to convene their local governments and develop a plan to cut costs by working more closely together.

The plan would go to voters in November for approval. If rejected, another plan would need to go on the ballot in November 2018.

Cuomo has railed against the state's high property taxes, saying municipalities need to do more to lower the burden on homeowners.

"Just find ways to work together to bring down the cost. That’s all this is asking," Cuomo said Feb. 23 during a speech in Rockland County.

To press his plan, he tied the money that local governments get from the state to it: Without a deal, the so-called AIM would be in jeopardy.

But lawmakers were disinclined to couple the two issues as they head into budget talks with the Democratic governor.

And whether his overall plan will be included in the final budget is also uncertain. Some local leaders have supported it, but others have not.

The Senate and Assembly did not include the shared-services plan in their own budget plans last week.

"The governor maintains it’s one of his priorities, and we’ll see what happens," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said. "But it’s not something that I’d say, at least in our conference, many of the members weren’t too happy with wanting to move forward with that in its form that he proposed."

The issue comes as Cuomo in recent days is in a separate fight with counties and the Republican-led Congress, who want to force the state to pick up the $2.3 billion cost that counties currently pay for Medicaid.

Cuomo railed against the measure on Tuesday, saying it would put a major hole in the state's $152 billion budget.

"There is no fairy that is going to float down and hand over $2.3 billion to make up the shortfall," Cuomo said.

