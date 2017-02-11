BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are still looking for two men who robbed a parking lot attendant downtown on Thursday night.

It happened on Lower Terrace not far from Canalside in one of the surface lots under the 190.

The lot, owned by Pay 2 Park, is somewhat secluded and dark.

"Any not well-lit area is definitely not a good thing, especially for running a parking operation, but I do think this was an isolated incident,” said Buffalo police lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo on Saturday night.

Police say two armed suspects robbed the man of about $300 on Lot #1447.

The victim, who was hit in the back of the head and recovering from a concussion, is expected to give police a statement early next week.

Any new information he provides could change this story, but Rinaldo said it's still likely a random act.

"Some of the information that was gathered is that these gentlemen had spent some time in the lot sitting in their car prior to the event, so I'm not quite sure what triggered it, but right after the attack, they did take off,” Rinaldo explained.

Police say the suspects are two black males, who were wearing all black and driving a white vehicle.

They're currently checking city cameras to see if any photos or video could help ID the men.

"We're very fortunate because we actually don't get any issues down in those lots in terms of something of this nature, a robbery. You tend to get the occasional car break in, but thankfully not robberies.” Rinaldo said.

This one, however, Rinaldo describes as what was likely a crime of opportunity.

